King’s Lynn Stars chief making plans for 2018

Keith Chapman is refusing the let the dust settle before making plans at King’s Lynn for 2018.

And the Stars’ owner, fresh from a weekend visit to Torun for the FIM Speedway Grand Prix, has revealed how he’s already taken calls from riders wanting to race for the Stars next year.

They’ve already snapped up Thomas Jorgensen, a firm favourite with fans, as their first confirmed signing for next spring.

And Chapman says more will follow once certain question marks over issues within the sport are overcome.

He said: “We are making plans at King’s Lynn for every eventuality but I find it very encouraging that riders have been in touch wanting to be considered.

“I was out in Poland more representing British Speedway in my role as chairman but it was also good to catch up with several people out there.

“It seems like nothing is happening from the outside, but I’m continuing to work hard, both for the club and the sport.”

Meanwhile, Lynn’s Danish favourite Jorgensen himself has been having physio on his injured knee in a bid to avoid surgery.

But within the next fortnight a decision will need to be made on the best way forward and whether going under the knife is the best solution to ensure he is totally fit and ready for tapes up next spring.

“Thomas will be keeping us up to date but he’s in good hands and it’s a matter of whether he needs an operation,” said Chapman.

“Hopefully we will know more soon.”

The Stars endured a miserable campaign at the AdrianFlux Arena last season.

The club finished first-from-bottom of the Premiership after an incident-packed season on the track for all of the wrong reasons.