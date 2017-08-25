King’s Lynn Stars chief wanted to abandon meeting

King’s Lynn Stars club boss Keith Chapman revealed he had attempted to get Wednesday’s second speedway clash with Wolves abandoned following the withdrawal of three riders.

The Stars, who started the night with six men due to Michael Palm Toft’s Danish commitments, lost both meetings.

Tomas H Jonasson and Nicklas Porsing’s nights were curtailed after clashing in Heat four of the opener.

Robert Lambert’s knee injury prevented him from riding the second meeting.

Referee Barbara Horley and both teams agreed to stop proceedings once a result had been achieved in the second clash but Chapman explained he had not wanted to run it.

“I asked the referee because I wanted to give everyone their money back for the second meeting,” said Chapman.

“Rob Godfrey (stand-in team manager) asked as well, we all did. To me, it made sense to cancel the second meeting but it was not to be.

“It was not our choice and of course, it was not good for us to run it. That said, some of the racing was so good, even in the second meeting. Some of the passes were phenomenal.

“It was a shame the way it went. When you lose two riders like that and you’re already operating rider replacement, you’ve had it.

“I felt so positive about the night after Somerset and Leicester. We had put on a really good show at Swindon as well so I was really optimistic.”