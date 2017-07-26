King’s Lynn Stars co-promoter Lyon steps back from daily involvement with club

King’s Lynn Stars co-promoter Rob Lyon is to take a step back from his daily involvement with the club.

Lyon, the former team manager and title-winner, took on a bigger role with the Stars during the winter – but it hasn’t worked out as he had hoped due to increasing business and personal projects.

He insists he’s not turning his back on the club he has served so well down the years but can no longer give the time it needs.

Said Lyon: “I’ve had to be honest with Buster (Keith Chapman, owner, pictured right with Lyon) and say it’s not worked out as I had hoped.

“I must stress this has nothing to do with the difficult events of the last fortnight, this has been a situation which has developed over a number of weeks.

“I just haven’t been able to give it the time thae role needs and I need to take a step back. I also felt I needed to say something because a lot of people have been asking why I haven’t been in line to step in for Dale Allitt as manager since he was taken ill.

“I’m always there for the club on the end of the phone and very happy to give my opinion on things. I will do all I can.

“I have lots of friends at King’s Lynn and I look forward to seeing them again soon.”

Keith Chapman said: “I fully understand Rob’s reasons and appreciate his honesty.

“I’m sure it’s not the end of his time with the club and we are sure to see him again very soon.”

l TONIGHT’S Premiership clash with Wolverhampton at the Adrian Flux Arena has been postponed because of rain.