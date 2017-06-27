King’s Lynn Stars crash out of Knockout Cup

The King’s Lynn Stars let a six-point lead slip as they went down 48-42 in the second leg of their Knockout Cup tie with Wolverhampton at Monmore Green last night.

The Trucks R Us Stars were faced with a huge task, needing to overcome an 18-point deficit in order to progress in the tie.

And they gave travelling supporters a glimmer of hope as they edged into an early lead on the night.

But the high-flying Wolves came on strong in the closing stages to ensure the Stars were beaten on the night and 102-78 on aggregate over the two legs.

It was nonetheless an encouraging performance from the Adrian Flux Arena outfit, who gave the West Midlands side a major scare despite the absence of injury victim Robert Lambert.

Despite the defeat, team boss Allitt declared himself proud of the effort shown by his depleted side at a venue where no away side has won this season.

“It’s not nice to lose,” Allitt said.

“It was always going to be hard, especially without Robert (Lambert), but the boys really rallied around tonight.

“We’ve taken a lot of criticism after the home defeat in the first leg, and rightly so, but had tonight been a league meeting we’d have come away with a point.

“We were right in it all night, so it bodes well moving forward and I’m proud of the effort shown by the boys.

“We knew Wolves were going to come strong towards the end, but we rode well and there were lots of positives to take from it.

“I can’t stress enough that we’re disappointed we lost, but I think we got a bit of pride back which I think is what it was all about.”

No.1 Troy Batchelor impressed for the visitors, winning heat three with a clever cutback to pass Jacob Thorssell for the lead as well as taking the chequered flag in heat 15.

Chris Holder also recorded two classy race wins, whilst reserve Lewis Rose bagged a hard-fought 9+1 point haul on a hectic night.

His lower order partner Danny Ayres scored in all three rides, partnering Rose to a 5-1 in his first race in Stars’ colours in heat two.

Thomas Jorgensen recorded a race win on a mixed evening in the No.2 spot, and although Kai Huckenbeck experienced a tough meeting at the tight Monmore Green circuit he improved as the meeting progressed.

Wolverhampton 48: Sam Masters 13, Freddie Lindgren 9+2, Jacob Thorssell 9+1, Rory Schlein 7+1, Kyle Howarth 5, Max Clegg 4+1, Nathan Greaves 1.

King’s Lynn Stars 42: Troy Batchelor 13, Lewis Rose 9+1, Chris Holder 8, Thomas Jorgensen 6+1, Danny Ayres 4+2, Kai Huckenbeck 2+1, Robert Lambert R/R.