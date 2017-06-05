King’s Lynn Stars cup match at Wolverhampton rained off

King’s Lynn Stars’ Premiership KO Cup match at Wolverhampton tonight (Monday, June 5) has been postponed due to the weather.

A new date for the speedway fixture is to be confirmed.

Wolverhampton had booked Scott Nicholls to guest at No.1 in place of Grand Prix star Freddie Lindgren who was out with a knee injury.

Teams would have been - Wolverhampton: Scott Nicholls, Kyle Howarth, Rory Schlein, Jacob Thorssell, Sam Masters, Mark Riss, Nathan Greaves

King’s Lynn: Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Nicklas Porsing, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Simon Lambert.