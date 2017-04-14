King’s Lynn Stars eager to seal Easter double over Rye House

Tonight at home the King’s Lynn Stars begin an Easter speedway double-header against Rye House on Good Friday.

The return fixture down the A10 at Hoddesdon is just 24 hours later in the SGB Premiership tomorrow.

Fans are reminded that tonight the earlier start time is 7.30pm prompt.

Team manager Dale Allitt wants The Adrian Flux Arena to become a place to be feared for visiting sides.

Last term Lynn won exactly half of their 14 home meetings at the Saddlebow Road stadium. The 2016 record read: won seven, drew one and lost six.

The Truck R Us Stars looked on-track last week when they began their 2017 campaign with a 16-point victory in Norfolk over the newly promoted Somerset Rebels – and Allitt is demanding more of the same.

He said: “You have got to win your home meetings, and we lost far too many last year, I think more than I can ever remember at home.

“That’s one of the big things we have got to put right, but there will be stronger tests.

“We’ve just got to make sure we do what we do, and not worry about anybody else. If we can do that, I think we will have a strong and good year.”

Allitt is wary of Rye House, who appear stronger than Somerset: “They have an experienced line-up with Scott (Nicholls), Bomber (Chris Harris) and Davey Watt (former Lynn rider) going well around here.

“They’ve got some good riders in there. So have we. We’re not really scared of anyone around here. Bring it on!”

Troy Batchelor, who topped the points tally with 13+1 in the Stars’ previous outing, said of the double derby clash: “That will be quite tough, especially home and away Friday and Saturday, and with the track down there.

“It must have been ten years since I’ve been down there but I remember it and I make pretty good starts, which helps.

“I think it will be a bit more of a test, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Lynn’s riders are continuing to play themselves into form, with Lewis Rose top-scoring with 12+2 points for his SGB Championship side Newcastle in the Diamonds’ 58–33 home triumph over Berwick on Sunday.

Rye House began their league season with a superb 51-41 victory over reigning champions Wolverhampton Wolves at their Hertfordshire headquarters.

Experienced Great Britain duo Harris, with 12+1, and Nicholls, 10+3, led the way.

Meanwhile, in the SGB Premiership KO Cup quarter-final 1st leg on Saturday, the Rockets (Nicholls top-scoring with 12) lost at home to Swindon 41-49 (Nick Morris 14+1).

l Prices of 2017 season tickets, which are valid for all 14 official league meetings: adults £221, concessions £182, juniors £65. BSPA events or other individual meetings at Lynn not included.

Season tickets can be collected from the stadium office in the daytime or on the night prior to the meeting (before 7pm).