King’s Lynn Stars face club double-header

The King’s Lynn Stars speedway outfit face an unusual Wednesday club double-header this week.

The senior Trucks R Us Stars entertain Leicester at the Adrian Flux Arena in the SGP Premiership tomorrow, while the Young Stars in the National League are away to Birmingham Brummies.

Norwich-born teenager Josh Bailey rides for both teams, so a logistical problem immediately presents itself.

Replacing Bailey for the depleted Young Stars, who face having captain Danny Phillips sidelined for a long period of time (see story on right), against reigning champions Birmingham is Luke Priest who will again be used as a guest this season by Lynn’s second side.

Young Stars boss Scott Campos told the Lynn News: “Luke has already raced for us against Cradley at Birmingham, so he knows the place pretty well and is happy to do it.

“Birmingham will be quite h ard, no two ways about it, but we’ll give it a go.”

Visitors Lynn will operate rider replacement for Campos due to a minor ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Lynn’s big winter signing Chris Holder has revealed his early-season woes.

Holder has struggled for form and has yet to reach his full points scoring ability in the handful of appearances for the Trucks R Us Stars.

But he’s also been struggling in Poland although he did notch 9+2 from six outings for Torun.

“My form has been terrible in Britain and Poland,” he told the speedwaygp.com website. “It has been a pretty bad start. I had good intentions that it was all going to go well. I just haven’t been making good starts.”

And Holder has been in talks with renowned engine tuner Peter Johns in a bid to help matters.

“I’ve been making changes with the bikes and it hasn’t been making any difference,” he said. “I took these engines out after the Zielona Gora match (April 22) and took them back to Johnsy.”

Holder scored 8+1 for Australia in the 49-41 defeat by Poland in Krakow on Wednesday. His Stars colleague Troy Batchelor scored 5+1.

Both will be back at the Saddlebow track when Premiership racing returns with the visit of Leicester.

Lynn has seen no home speedway for a fortnight.

l Lynn’s Kai Huckenbeck was third in the Speedway GP qualifying round in Denmark. Piotr Pawlicki was first, and ex-Stars man Kenneth Bjerre second.

l Heacham racer and former Lynn rider Lewis Kerr, who now turns out for Poole and Scunthorpe, scored 10 points to qualify for the British Final.

He was sixth in Thursday’s semi-final.