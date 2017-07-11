King’s Lynn Stars face vital Pirates double header

King’s Lynn Stars face a vital double header with Poole Pirates this week following their World Cup break.

The Stars host their play-off rivals the Pirates at the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday, 24 hours after travelling down to the south coast.

Fourth-spot Lynn are just just two points behind Poole but the Norfolk side have a meeting in hand prior to these crucial SGB Premiership clashes.

Taking at least three points off Poole this week will do wonders for the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars’ play-off ambitions. Lynn have not raced since June 26 due to the World Cup.

Poole have confirmed Krzysztof Kasprzak will return to their side this week – but they now have injury concerns over Brady Kurtz, who crashed in Poland on Sunday and has rib injuries.

Promoter Matt Ford said: “Against King’s Lynn we will certainly miss Brady’s scoring potential in what promises to be a tough meeting against the Stars.

“Brady join(s) our Danish boys Hans Andersen and Nicolai Klindt with knocks.”

l Perennial contenders Poland lifted yet another Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup title – while Lynn’s Robert Lambert and his Great Britain team mates were left last in the final on Saturday.

Lambert scored one point as the Lions’ 22-year quest to win a World Cup medal outside of Britain goes on.

Polish captain and ex-Lynn rider Maciej Janowski hailed “an amazing night” as his side retained their Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup crown in Leszno, but admitted: “That was one of the hardest meetings I have ever done.”

The Poles went into the event as hot favourites, as they sought to lift the Ove Fundin Trophy for a record eighth time. And the hosts thrived under pressure to win the Final on 50 points, seeing off Sweden who claimed silver on 42.

Russia matched their best ever Monster Energy SWC finish, scoring 18 to beat GB (15) to the bronze medal.

Great Britain racer Chris Harris admits the Lions were short of speed against their rivals after qualifying in first spot at Lynn the previous weekend by heading off Australia, USA and the Czech Republic.

Harris, who led the GB scorechart on seven, said: “I felt I rode well. It’s just these boys are fast out here.

“Obviously we were good at home, but the riders aren’t used to Poland. Out here, it’s a different kettle of fish with the equipment, as the boys found out. But it was a great experience for them, though.

“They’ll have learnt a lot for the future.”

Scores:

1 Poland 50: 1 Patryk Dudek 10, 2 Maciej Janowski 14, 3 Piotr Pawlicki 13, 4 Bartosz Zmarzlik 13, 5 Bartosz Smektala DNR; 2 Sweden 42: 1 Antonio Lindback 20, 2 Fredrik Lindgren 11, 3 Linus Sundstrom 4, 4 Andreas Jonsson 7, 5 Joel Kling DNR; 3 Russia 18: 1 Emil Sayfutdinov 11, 2 -, 3 Vadim Tarasenko 3, 4 Andrei Kudriashov 1, 5 Gleb Chugunov 3; 4 GB 15: 1 Steve Worrall 6, 2 Chris Harris 7, 3 Robert Lambert 1, 4 Craig Cook 1, 5 Adam Ellis DNR.