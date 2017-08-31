King’s Lynn Stars fail to win for returning boss Allitt

King’s Lynn Stars couldn’t quite manage to win in front of returning team boss Dale Allitt tonight (Thursday 31), losing 43-50 against Poole in the SGB Premiership.

Frustratingly, bad weather – which has dogged the Stars during the 2017 speedway season – set in and caused the second meeting of Lynn’s double header versus Rye House to be postponed, and indications are this is may be rearranged for next Wednesday.

Allitt, appearing against medical advice, was making his first appearance at the Adrian Flux Arena since being taken ill during the infamous first home protracted Poole fixture on July 13. Doctors have still not made a full diagnosis but he confirmed it was not a heart attack

Allitt was confirmed as team manager for the night just before the action began.

Injured rider Lewis Rose and former Stars legends Howard Cole and Terry Betts were also present.

The Stars turned up knowing they could have their say in the top four end-of-season play-off positions when entertaining top four chasers Poole Pirates and Rye House in a double-header on the same evening.

They also knew six points would see them avoid the relegation race-off, with basement side Leicester Lions on their tail.

Stars were 22-26 behind at the midway stage. Poole immediately made that an eight-point deficit with their second maximum 5-1 race win from skipper Hans Andersen and Timo Lahti. They managed three maximums in all.

Lynn did their best to pull it back, Thomas Jorgensen again top scoring while Michael Palm Toft won a double-scoring tactical outing in Heat 12, but Poole sealed victory with a heat to spare thanks to super reserve Timo Lahti (14 points).

The cut-off date for completion of fixtures is Monday but two extra days are reserved until Wednesday if any play-off or relegation race-off issues need sorting. Lynn have two away fixtures also, at Belle Vue on Friday and at Wolves on Monday.

King’s Lynn Stars: Robert Lambert (capt) 6+3, Thomas Jorgensen 12, Michael Palm Toft 8+1, Kai Huckenbeck 8, Thomas H Jonasson 5, Josh Auty 4+1, Simon Lambert 0.

Poole Pirates: Brady Kurtz 8+2, Jack Holder 5, Paul Starke 2+1, Edward Kennett 6, Hans Andersen (capt) 9+1, Timo Lahti 14, James Shanes 6+1.