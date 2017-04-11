King’s Lynn Stars fans can buy Good Friday Rye House clash advance tickets

King’s Lynn Stars fans can now buy tickets in advance ahead of Good Friday’s Premiership clash with Rye House.

A bumper crowd saw the Stars get the better of Somerset in last week’s opener – and a similar turnout is expected on Friday (April 14).

There were some frustrated fans because of the wait at the turnstiles – but the club have now put in place ticket sales to reduce the risk of this happening again.

Fans should call then club office on 01553 771111 and pay by debit or credit card – or visit the Adrian Flux Arena in office hours and pay direct.

Meanwhile the Young Stars are at home tomorrow (Wednesday 12) night when they face Birmingham, the reigning National League champions.

The action starts at 7.30pm at The Adrian Flux Arena.

The Young Stars will be looking for an improved performance on home shale after suffering a 61-29 defeat against Cradley on opening night.

Young Stars team manager, and temporary squad member, Scott Campos believes his side will be more relaxed at a venue they’re used to and is anticipating an entertaining fixture against the Midlands outfit. “Birmingham are a big club in this league and have won the title the last two years running,” Campos said.

“They’re looking a strong side once again this year and it’s going to be another tough test for the team.

“However, I think we’re in for some cracking racing and as long as the boys give it all their effort and enjoy it, then we can’t ask for much more than that can we?”

KING’S LYNN: Josh Bailey, Lewis Whitmore R/R, Scott Campos, Ryan Kinsley, Danny Phillips, Connor Locke, Taylor Hampshire.

BIRMINGHAM: Tom Bacon, Chris Hay R/R, Darryl Ritchings, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn, Danyon Hume, Macauley Leek, Layne Cupitt.

Meanwhile, Young Stars duo Josh Bailey and Danny Phillips line up in tonight’s (Tuesday 11) British Under-21 Semi-Final at Peterborough.