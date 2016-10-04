King’s Lynn Stars finale called off by hosts Leicester

King’s Lynn Stars’ season-closing speedway Elite League match at Leicester on Friday has been postponed by their hosts.

The club stated: “King’s Lynn Stars have been informed by Leicester this afternoon (Tuesday 4) that Friday’s match between the clubs at Beaumont Park has been called off.

“This situation is completely out of the club’s control, and all arrangements had been made for our riders to be present at the meeting.

“We fully understand the frustration this will cause to supporters who were planning to travel to Leicester on Friday, especially with an excellent weather forecast this week.”

“At this stage we have not been given any information as to a possible re-staging date.”