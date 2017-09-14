King’s Lynn Stars Hampshire signing is Taylor made

The King’s Lynn Stars have agreed to sign Taylor Hampshire as a full club asset.

The 16-year-old represented the Young Stars at National League level before the club’s withdrawal from the third tier earlier this season but has continued his development with reigning champions Birmingham.

Co-promoter Dale Allitt said: “We’ve kept in touch with Taylor and his family and we’ve certainly been keeping an eye on his progress.

“We’re thrilled that Taylor’s move to Birmingham worked out for him; he’s certainly demonstrated his potential and it’s shown what he is more than capable of.

“He was crowned the Midland Development League Riders’ Champion last season and he’s come on nicely.

“We firmly believe that Taylor is one for the future and we’re looking forward to working closely with him again and doing whatever we can to help him take those next few steps he needs to help his career progress.

“We want to do everything we can to build for the future here at King’s Lynn and signing Taylor as a club asset backs that up we feel.”

l King’s Lynn Stars Supporters’ Club seasonal awards. Most Exciting Rider of the Year: Thomas Jorgensen. Rider of the Season: Robert Lambert. Most Improved Rider of 2018: Kai Huckenbeck.

Rider of the night vs Rye House: Thomas Jorgensen.