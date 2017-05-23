King’s Lynn Stars host A10 Rye House derby

The buoyant King’s Lynn Stars tomorrow entertain Rye House Rockets in the A10 SGB Premiership derby.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars are due to be at full strength themselves, but team boss Dale Allitt warns the Hoddesdon side will be stronger now that former Lynn rider Davey Watt announced his retirement from speedway recently.

Of Watt, who has visited the Lynn pits following his stepping-down from the Rockets’ one-to-seven, Allitt said: “They brought in Ricky Wells as Davey was struggling. Ricky has been going well and has also been with Edinburgh.

“Ricky has made a difference and has scored well. It has probably strengthened them and made them stronger than they were.

“Every meeting is tough, whether you’re home or away. You can see this with Belle Vue being beaten at home by Somerset or Poole getting beaten by Swindon.”

The two top-five sides assemble at the Adrian Flux Arena after winning their previous matches, Lynn’s at Swindon on Thursday.

On Young Stars captain Danny Phillips, who suffered a broken back and thigh at Mildenhall, Allitt said: “Danny is back at home now.

“He was released from hospital and they will reassess his back in a couple of weeks. His thigh has been pinned.”

Lynn heat leader Robert Lambert won the World Under-21 qualifier in Eskilstuna, Sweden, with 14 points on Saturday.

Norfolk ace Lambert Tweeted: “Feeling mega after yesterday’s meeting in Sweden, got a win and go through to the finals of the world under-21s.”

l Rye House boss Peter Schroeck is sweating on the fitness of in-form reserve Ellis Perks.

Perks crashed out of the Rockets’ defeat at Poole last week and faced a race against time to face Somerset home and away, although Stuart Robson returned after his heavy fall in the British semi-final a fortnight ago.

Perks made the Somerset clash but fell again in his final race as the Rockets enjoyed a home win.

Schroeck said: “We (were) looking at our options in terms of guest cover, but there are not too many out there that fall into Ellis’ 2.32 points bracket. It is always going to be a problem when you have a rider performing above his average, as Ellis so clearly is.”

Rye House gained revenge over Somerset for their Friday defeat (which finished 54-38 to the Rebels) by seeing off the West Country side 52-38 at Hoddesdon.

Rockets No.1 Edward Kennett blasted to his second paid maximum of the SGB Premiership campaign with a 14+1 haul.

Rye House star Chris Harris said: “Eddie rode incredibly well tonight. He has been struggling a bit lately (at Poole and Somerset).

“We pretty much did to Somerset what they did to us last night. It was good to bounce back with a home win, and all the boys rode well.

“We have always said that when all seven of us click, we would get good results.”

Top five

Team P W F A Pts

Wolverhampton 9 7 454 366 22

Belle Vue 7 5 332 300 17

Rye House 8 5 364 366 15

Poole 7 3 343 291 14

Lynn 7 4 307 327 12