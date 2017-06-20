King’s Lynn Stars host Belle Vue’s new British champ Craig Cook

King’s Lynn Stars are gearing up for a mouthwatering Premiership clash at The Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday (June 21, 7.30) against Belle Vue – who include newly crowned British champion Craig Cook.

The Aces’ skipper finally claimed glory in the British Final on home shale on Monday ahead of team-mate Steve Worrall who pushed him all the way in second.

And while the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars are already fully aware of Belle Vue’s capabilities, they are in confident mood ahead of Wednesday’s showdown.

The visitors may have walked away with a 50-40 victory in April, but since then Dale Allitt’s side have responded well winning six out of their seven league fixtures.

Whilst full team contributions have been important, the Stars have benefitted from improved performances from German ace Kai Huckenbeck at reserve.

Last week he followed up qualifying for the GP Challenge by top scoring with 13+2 in the win at Somerset – and he feels he’s finally settling into British Speedway.

“Things are pretty good, much better than last year,” Huckenbeck said.

“It was my rookie season in the UK and straight away it was completely different to Europe.

“The engines I have are good and set up well for riding here, the bikes are working well and things are a lot easier than last year.

“I have learned a lot. The tracks are so different, they take some getting used to but it is getting better and better every meeting.

“All I do is try my best, some days are good and things work, on others they don’t. I don’t put pressure on myself and that’s important for me.”

New signing Thomas Jorgensen will make his debut on Wednesday while former Young Stars team member Nathan Greaves will deputise for the injured Simon Lambert at reserve.

Wednesday’s Premiership fixture will be followed by a Midland Development League Challenge between King’s Lynn and Peterborough.

Stars: Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Thomas Jorgensen, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Nathan Greaves.

Aces: Max Fricke, Steve Worrall, Kenneth Bjerre, Justin Sedgmen, Craig Cook, Dan Bewley, Jack Smith.