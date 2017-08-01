King’s Lynn Stars host red hot Robins

Have your say

Tomorrow the King’s Lynn Stars host the red-hot Swindon Robins at The Adrian Flux Arena (7.30pm).

Swindon romped to an eighth consecutive SGB Premiership win, 56-34 win over rivals Poole on Thursday.

The in-form Robins have leapfrogged a number of teams during their streak, including fifth-spot Lynn.

Swindon are now second in the table as they continued their blistering run of form, effectively deciding the outcome during the first six races versus Poole.

The West Country outfit recorded four 5-1 maximum race victories over that golden spell, including in Heat 5 when Pirates skipper Hans Andersen was taking a tactical ride but could only finish third behind David Bellego and Bradley Wilson-Dean.

Bellego top-scored for the Robins with 13 points, with Aussies Nick Morris (11+1) and Jason Doyle (10+1) also in double-figures – although the win came at a cost with Zach Wajtknecht’s Heat 12 crash.

British Under-19 champion Wajtknecht is now out for the season with spleen damage.

Wajtknecht, who also races for Lakeside, sat second in a 5-1 in his final outing of the night for the Robins, before spinning and coming down on the pits turn.

Robins manager Alun Rossiter said: “It’s obviously a massive blow, both for Zach and for the team. Our first thoughts are to wish him all the very best – we are all behind him.

“I’m not quite sure what options we have from here, I will spend the day looking at it.”

For Lynn, local rider Lewis Rose will be sidelined for at least a month with a shoulder injury while both Lamberts, Robert and Simon are set to ride after carrying injuries.

Rose broke his collarbone at Edinburgh riding for his second-tier Championship club Newcastle – in the same place as he did at the end of 2016.

The Gedney Drove End-based rider already had that initial collarbone injury plated.

He said: “I have been waiting for a call since last week to go back to hospital for my operation so a lot depends on that.”

He has bent the plate upwards at one end and pulled some screws through the bone.

Lynn are reducing admission for next Monday’s Somerset meeting that includes a tenner admission for all adults and 12-16-year-olds for £5, with kids under-11 free.

BT Sport will be broadcasting the clash.

l Three Lynn riders were involved in Saturday’s World Games event in Poland.

Great Britain called up Danny King to replace the injured Craig Cook for the event in Wroclaw.

Former British Champion King came in to join Lynn’s Robert Lambert and Steve Worrall as Cook, the current national title holder, is out with a back injury and missed the showpiece.

Scores: Denmark 15; Sweden 20; Russia 16; Australia 24 (*Chris Holder - 1, 1, 0 = 2); Germany 17 (*Kai Huckenbeck - 1, 2, 2, 3, 1, 3 = 12); Poland 23; Great Britain 11 (Steve Worrall - 3, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1 = 9, *Robert Lambert - 0, 0, 0 = 0, Danny King - 0, X, 2 = 2). * denotes Lynn rider.