King’s Lynn Stars host Rockets in season closer

King’s Lynn Stars will bring the curtain down on a tough season tomorrow (Wednesday, 7.30pm).

The Trucks ’R’ Us Stars have reached agreement with Rye House Rockets for their final meeting of the season at the Adrian Flux Arena – and club owner Keith Chapman has confirmed he’s already making plans for 2018 which could be announced during the meeting against the Rockets.

He said: “Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong in recent weeks and, I’ll be honest, I can’t wait for the season to end now!

“I just want to get our fixtures done and then start again with a blank sheet of paper, although there is a possibility we may have an announcement to make at the stadium (against Rye House).

“I would urge everyone with King’s Lynn Speedway at heart to come along for this final meeting of the season and show your support for the club.”

‘Buster’ Chapman added he is keen to repay loyal fans at their final SGB Premiership clash of 2017.

The Lynn chief is offering money back for supporters who were left short of racing at recent double headers.

Those who were present at the Wolverhampton meetings on August 23 can claim a £5 refund on production of their entry ticket.

And the August 31 double header which saw the Rye House clash in the second half washed out sees fans entitled to £8 back – again on production of their entry ticket.

In addition, Chapman is concerned season ticket holders have been left short changed and is inviting them to a VIP experience tomorrow which includes viewing from inside the circuit, pit lane tour and access to the corporate hospitality facilities with one guest – plus a basket meal.

Chapman added: “We want to say thank you to those fans who have stood by the club, it is very much appreciated.

“We are trying to repay them in some way and we hope to see them all on Wednesday when we are hoping to sign off the season with a win!

“Yes, it’s been eventful and turbulent at times but we are now looking to start building for next season.”

Stars are hoping to be at full strength although there are still doubts over Tomas H Jonasson who is expected to make a decision today (Tuesday).

The club are awaiting more news on reserve Josh Auty after his crash at Wolverhampton.

Lynn’s Kai Huckenbeck picked up four points from his home German FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Teterow.

Scorers: Matej Zagar 15 (1st), Martin Vaculik 14 (2nd), Jason Doyle 17 (3rd), Chris Holder 14 (4th), Emil Sayfutdinov 11, Patryk Dudek 11, Fredrik Lindgren 11, Peter Kildemand 10, Martin Smolinski 8, Maciej Janowski 7, Tai Woffinden 5, Piotr Pawlicki 4, Antonio Lindback 4, Huckenbeck 4, Bartosz Zmarzlik 2, Max Fricke 1, Tobias Kroner 0.