King’s Lynn Stars Knockout Cup journey begins at Wolves

The Stars begin their 2017 Knockout Cup journey away to reigning league champions Wolverhampton on Monday in the first leg. The second leg will be at Lynn on Wednesday, June 14.

Team boss Dale Allitt admitted the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars will need to do better than when his side was last at Monmore Green if they are to capture a trophy Lynn have won before.

Lynn lost 30-59 on May 1 at Wolves in the SGB Premiership. The Stars have won the KO Cup at second-tier Premier League (as was) level, but also in the top flight in 1977.

Allitt said: “We’re fully aware we need to do a better job than what we did in the league in the first fixture.

“Hopefully we’ll do that. I think we’re a lot stronger as a team now.

“We kept an eye on what was going on with Simon Lambert. We knew the situation and used the fact that his average had dropped.

“We managed to get him in because of the rule that Somerset used to get (ex-Star) Lewis Kerr in on his Championship average, so we managed to get Simon in, which made us a lot stronger.

“The day we did that deal Josh (Bailey) decided that he had to take time out to get fit so we’re kind of back to square one.

“All that said and done, it makes such a difference when you go out in Heat 2 and get a 5-1.

“It really does take the pressure off. Up until now Kai (Huckenbeck) has had to win Heat 2 just to stand still.

“It’s been a bit strange in the Knockout Cup. It’s been changed a couple of times, with Coventry and then Leicester, and now we’ve ended up with Wolves. That’s just the way the league has ended up.”