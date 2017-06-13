King’s Lynn Stars Lambert injury blow

The King’s Lynn Stars speedway side have suffered an injury blow to Simon Lambert.

It means they will almost certainly be without their two regular reserve riders for tomorrow’s (Wednesday, June 14) home cup clash with Wolves.

Other reserve Kai Huckenbeck is unavailable because he is riding in the Speedway GP Semi-Final Qualifiers.

The 28-year-old Lambert has only just rejoined the SGP Premiership team and looked set to boost the No.7 position.

Lambert crashed out of the Peterborough Panthers’ 54-38 SGB Championship win over Berwick at the East of England Arena on Sunday.

Lambert suffered a suspected broken wrist in a Heat 2 tangle with the Bandits’ Jye Etheridge.

Simon Lambert Racing (@lambo_racing) Tweeted at the end of the weekend: “Simon is heading to hospital with a suspected broken wrist following a crash at Peterborough today. We’ll bring you updates ASAP.”

Lynn will host Wolverhampton tomorrow night in what will now be the first leg of the Knockout Cup, with the return away leg re-arranged for Monday, June 26.

Wolverhampton – who like Lynn have not raced for a fortnight – last night (Monday) were due to entertain Leicester in the SGB Premiership.

Second-placed Poole Pirates brought in Lynn’s Troy Batchelor to guest for Grzegorz Zengota, who was riding in the Polish championship, at Belle Vue in the SGB Premiership on Friday night. Aussie Batchelor top-scored with 12+1 to confirm his recent good form.

King’s Lynn Stars team boss Dale Allitt is facing another long search to replace a reserve rider and is clearly frustrated by the rules.

Previous reserve member Josh Bailey chose to take a break to fully recover from a broken collarbone suffered at the end of 2016.

Allitt said: “Simon is a huge doubt for Wednesday and we will now look at our other options, which are limited.

“Speaking to the other team managers, we’ve got one hand tied behind our backs with the rules regarding riders in the Premiership if they have a Championship average.

“It will be important to take a lead to Monmore.”

Lynn’s number one speedway rider Chris Holder had his best result of the 2017 GP series so far in the Mitas Czech Republic SGP in Prague on Saturday.

The Aussie ace was in unlucky 13th position before the clash in the Czech capital, but bounced back with 11 points and fifth place. Overall he is in 12th with 27 points.

The track curator was Lynn legend Tomas Topinka.

SGB Premiership

Wolverhampton 11 8 547 455 26

Poole 10 4 480 426 21

Belle Vue 9 5 418 396 18

Lynn 9 6 408 409 18

Rye House 10 6 451 459 18

Somerset 12 4 510 575 13

Swindon 9 2 395 425 10

Leicester 10 2 419 483 10