King’s Lynn Stars Leicester trip cancelled due to Lions’ financial problems

King’s Lynn Stars’ scheduled speedway trip to Leicester tomorrow (Saturday, October 22) has been cancelled.

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars were due to travel to Beaumont Park in the final fixture of the Elite League campaign.

But the Lions have now pulled the plug on the clash due to their ongoing financial difficulties.

The meeting was originally postponed due to rain, and any Stars supporters who are still in possession of a re-admission ticket should contact King’s Lynn in order to obtain a refund.

Leicester have confirmed the fixture will now not take place.

Lions co-promoter Dave Darcy said: “It is no secret that the club is in financial difficulty and to stage the meeting will incur additional costs which will only add to the present situation we find ourselves in.

“After careful consideration of the facts the only sensible option was to cancel the meeting, much to our regret.

“The decision has not been taken lightly and on behalf of the management team I offer our sincere apologies to our fans, sponsors, business partners, riders and staff.

“Our fans have supported the team brilliantly throughout the season and I am sure that the news will be a huge disappointment to them as much as it is to everyone within the club.”