King’s Lynn Stars linked with ex-speedway world champion Chris Holder

King’s Lynn Stars have been linked with former Speedway World Champion Chris Holder.

The Bournemouth Echo today reports that Poole Pirates title-winner Holder has been ruled out of promoter Matt Ford’s plans for next year due to his points average being too high.

Following changes made in the rules by British bosses over this winter, Aussie Holder’s average of 8.95 has been adjusted to a beefy 12.53.

Ford therefore has granted the Stars permission to speak to the 29-year-old, who in 2012 became the youngest-ever Speedway World Champion.

He finished fourth in this year’s Speedway Grand Prix series and won his first Grand Prix in four years in his home country in Melbourne in October.

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars are reportedly the only SGB Premiership outfit to make an enquiry for the Poole asset.

Lynn have points to play with as two riders so far have been announced: Nicklas Porsing and Kai Huckenbeck.

The Adrian Flux Arena club hope to confirm the rest of their line-up at a fans’ talk-in next Friday, December 16.

Holder has won five Elite League (now SGB Premiership) championships in nine campaigns with the Wimborne Road outfit.