King’s Lynn Stars lose BT Sport TV thriller with Somerset

King’s Lynn Stars suffered late heartache in a Monday night televised thriller with Somerset in front of the BT Sport cameras.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars were level with two races to go but slipped to a 47-43 defeat which is a blow to their play-off hopes.

Thomas Jorgensen was Lynn’s top rider with 12+1 and Robert Lambert, riding through the pain barrier with knee damaged, had two wins in his 9+2 haul.

Somerset timed their victory charge to perfection after taking the lead for the first time in Heat 12 with a 5-1 - and they did it again in the penultimate heat.

When Josh Grajczonek made the start in the last to deny Lambert and Jorgensen it was all over for the Stars.

There was some fast and furious action in front of a big crowd with Tomas H Jonasson claiming a race win.

And there was drama in Heat 9 when Kai Huckenbeck was leading after a superb ride but shed a chain and was forced to push home for a lap and a point after Jake Allen crashed.

Michael Palm Toft, who scored 6+1 in his second outing for the Stars, said: “It’s not easy when you build a new team and we are all trying to settle in.

“We have lost the meeting but we put a proper shift in and we all tried our very best.

“There was some good racing, the track was good and fast and for me although I could have done better I didn’t run a last and think I did alright.

“Hopefully we can get better and better as the next few weeks go on and we can pick up some more points.”

Stars head to Rye House on Wednesday and are back at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday August 16 against Leicester.

Lynn 43: Thomas Jorgensen 12+1. Robert Lambert 9+2, Michael Palm-Toft 6+1, Tomas H Jonasson 6, Kai Huckenbeck 5+2, Josh Auty 3, Nicklas Porsing 2.

Somerset 47: Josh Grajczonek 13+1, Lewis Kerr 12+1, Cameron Heeps 9+1, Patrick Hougaard 7+1, Charles Wright 5+1, Richard Lawson 1, Jake Allen 0.