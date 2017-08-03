King’s Lynn Stars lose to rampant Swindon Robins

King’s Lynn Stars were defeated by a better Swindon side, said Kai Huckenbeck after the 50-40 reverse on Wednesday (August 2).

The rebooted Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars team battled at the Adrian Flux Arena but were unable to prevent the in-form Robins from securing their ninth straight win.

Huckenbeck, who top scored for the hosts with 11-points, believes they could take plenty of positives from the meeting.

Huckenbeck remarked: “It’s unfortunate we lost, but I think we all tried our best and you can’t ask much more.

“Swindon were just too strong for us.

“They’re a very good team and deserved to win, but maybe we’ll learn some things and do better next time.

“I hope we can improve with the new signings. I know all these guys and they’re good guys, so I think we’re going to stick together and do better over the rest of the season.”

The two sides were all square entering the final five races before Swindon pulled clear with three 5-1s in the closing stages.

Huckenbeck impressed with three race wins including the ride of the night to brilliantly squeeze around Adam Ellis entering the last lap of Heat 14.

But their only other race win came when Robert Lambert won Heat 10 to haul them level after the visitors had taken the lead for the first time.

The battered and bruised Lambert experienced a tough night and ended his evening with a fall in heat 15, whilst new signing Tomas H Jonasson showed plenty of speed but struggled out of the start on his debut.

Fellow new recruit Michael Palm Toft had a difficult evening, whilst Josh Auty and lower order partner Simon Lambert both added creditable scores.

Thomas Jorgensen battled hard for his paid seven, but the Stars were ultimately unable to match the firepower of an excellent Swindon side, who rallied after losing Jason Doyle to a crash in the opening race.

King’s Lynn will be back in action as they head to Leicester on Saturday (Aug 5, 7.30) before hosting Somerset in front of the BT Sport cameras on Monday (7.30).

Lynn 40pts: Kai Huckenbeck 11, Robert Lambert 6+1, Thomas Jorgensen 6+1, Josh Auty 5+2, Tomas H Jonasson 5, Simon Lambert 4+2, Michael Palm-Toft 3.

Swindon 50: Tobiasz Musielak 13+2, Nick Morris 13+2, Adam Ellis 11, David Bellego 9, Bradley Wilson-Dean 4, Jake Knight 0, Jason Doyle 0.