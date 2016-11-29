King’s Lynn Stars name Porsing as first signing for 2017

The King’s Lynn Stars have made Danish ace Nicklas Porsing their first signing ahead of the 2017 campaign.

The 23-year-old has appeared for the Roger Warnes Transport Stars in each of the last four seasons and will make a full-time return next year.

Porsing scored 15 points in two appearances for the club in 2016 – and despite seeing his late season comeback affected by injury he has done enough to earn a spot in their starting line-up for 2017.

Arriving on a 6.99 average, Porsing is delighted to be back in Norfolk and has his eyes set firmly on helping the Stars launch a bid for the SGB Premiership title.

“I’m really pleased to have signed with King’s Lynn,” Porsing said. “I wanted to be there from the start of last season, but it didn’t really work out with my commitments abroad.

“When I signed for Rospiggarna in the top league in Sweden for next year, it made coming back a perfect fit so I’m looking forward to it.

“When you ride for a team you really like, you not only want to do your best for yourself but for the club as well.

“King’s Lynn don’t belong towards the bottom of the league, they belong in the play-offs and I hope we can get back there this year.

“My goal is just to score as many points as possible to help the team be successful and be up towards the top of the table.”

The Stars, meanwhile, have announced that they have moved their race nights back to a Wednesday.