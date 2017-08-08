King’s Lynn Stars need a Rye House response - Jorgensen

Red-hot King’s Lynn rider Thomas Jorgensen hopes the Stars can show their character and bounce back when they head to Rye House on Wednesday (August 9, 7.30).

The Trucks R Us Stars suffered a last-gasp home defeat against Somerset on Monday after a battling performance.

Jorgensen, who top scored with an impressive 12+1 point haul, admits they were hugely disappointed to miss out at the death.

But he has urged them to issue a response and add to their SGB Premiership points tally at Hoddesdon.

“We’re going there to win it, and we’ll hopefully get some points on the board,” Jorgensen said.

“The weather forecast doesn’t look great, but fingers crossed it will improve so we can get the meeting on.

“I was pleased with my performance on Monday, but it was frustrating to be on the losing team.

“It was a tight meeting all the way through and it was a shame we didn’t quite get the win, but we’ll just have to pick ourselves up ready for the next meeting.

“We want to get in the play-offs so we need to move on from the Somerset meeting and concentrate on a good performance at Rye House.”

The Stars operate rider replacement to cover for Michael Palm Toft, who is in action in Denmark, whilst Rye House are at full strength.

Kai Huckenbeck has been named wildcard for the IPONE German FIM Speedway Grand Prix next month.

Huckenbeck will make his Grand Prix debut in Teterow on September 9 after being handed the No.16 race jacket.

Rye House: Chris Harris, Ben Barker, Ricky Wells, Stuart Robson, Scott Nicholls, Krzysztof Kasprzak, Ben Morley.

Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft R/R, Thomas Jorgensen, Kai Huckenbeck, Tomas H Jonasson, Josh Auty, Nicklas Porsing.

mlnf17af08016