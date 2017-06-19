King’s Lynn Stars No.1 Holder a pain in the backside for Somerset

Chris Holder suffered and dished out a pain in the backside as King’s Lynn Stars secured four Premiership points with a 49-41 win at Somerset.

Already nursing a graze to his buttock, the Grand Prix star landed on just the wrong part of his body when hitting the deck in a tangle with team-mate Lewis Rose in Heat 11 on Friday night.

Home guest Brady Kurtz was deemed to have caused the incident but while Holder was left saddle sore, he helped guide his colleague around for a crucial 5-1 in the re-run.

“It is tender,” said Holder. “I already had a burn there from the weekend so I tried to protect it but ending up hitting the ground on the wrong spot.

“It isn’t an injury but it is on fire. I’ve peeled that skin straight back off.”

Despite traffic preventing Rose from taking part in the opener, reserve Kai Huckenbeck stepped in and backed up Holder’s chequered flag and went on to top score with 13-paid-15 from seven outings.

The Stars led by eight after eight Heats courtesy of three straight 4-2 advantages with Richard Lawson and Josh Grajczonek leading the Rebels fightback before that fateful 11th race put the visitors well and truly in the driving seat.

And with Holder grabbing five points from his final two rides, Dale Allitt’s men banished the memory of Wednesday’s home defeat to Wolverhampton in the Knockout Cup in some style, claiming their first maximum haul on the road in 2017 and a fifth straight Premiership win.

“Lewis only turned up as Heat one was going off which was tough on him but we managed to pull it all together and get the win,” Holder added.

“Wednesday was always going to be tough with us missing key riders against Wolves. We were up against it and they have a really solid team but we knew we had to regroup after that.

“Hopefully, we won’t lose too many more at home and picking up away wins like this makes life that bit easier.”

Somerset: Richard Lawson 12+1, Josh Grajczonek 10, Brady Kurtz 8, Lewis Kerr 5, Jake Allen 4, Robert Branford 2+1, Charles Wright r/r.

Lynn: Kai Huckenbeck 13+2, Chris Holder 12+1, Troy Batchelor 10, Robert Lambert 8, Lewis Rose 4, Liam Carr 2, Nicklas Porsing r/r.