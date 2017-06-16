King’s Lynn Stars No.2 Rose rides in British Final

King’s Lynn Stars number two Lewis Rose will ride in Monday’s British Final at the National Speedway Stadium, Belle Vue.

Robert Lambert did not qualify after suffering a breakdown making his way to the semi-final.Ex-Star from Heacham, Lewis Kerr, will also compete in Manchester.

The Stars have a trip to Somerset, where they have already won this season, in the SGB Premiership tonight (Friday, 7.30pm). Kai Huckenbeck returns from his Grand Prix qualifier and Lynn will use Berwick and Birmingham racer Liam Carr as a guest for the injured Simon Lambert.

Team boss Dale Allitt fully expects Robert Lambert – who scored four points against Wolverhampton in the KO Cup on Wednesday – in particular to bounce back.

“Absolutely. Robert’s very busy,” said Allitt after the 54-36 defeat to champions Wolves (see page 78).

“He’s got Redcar (last night), Somerset Friday, Lublin (Poland), Newcastle... plenty of meetings.

“Sometimes it can be a bit knee-jerk. People can have one bad meeting as a rider or team.

“You’ve got to look at it from a perspective over the whole course. It’s been pretty positive.”

Allitt added: “We have got to bounce back. Kai is back, we have Chris Holder back at Somerset, the first time since the (victorious for Lynn) Pairs.”

Nicklas Porsing, whose bike last week was stolen from his workshop, has internal bleeding in his right leg calf muscle from Tuesday’s crash in Sweden and a badly bruised hip, but no bone fractures. He was told to keep his leg up for three days, before any decision on whether to operate.

Porsing is due to move down to reserve when new averages come out next Friday.