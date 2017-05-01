King’s Lynn Stars pick up first away victory of season at Somerset

King’s Lynn Stars registered a first away victory of 2017 by edging out Somerset 46-44 thanks largely to the man responsible for their only home defeat.

Belle Vue’s Craig Cook, who racked up a 15-point maximum at the Adrian Flux Arena nine days previously, top scored with 13 while standing in for absent number one Chris Holder at the Oak Tree Arena.

But while team boss Dale Allitt was quick to laud the Cumbrian charger, he also hailed the influence of fellow guest James Shanes and his regular riders for fighting back from a six-point deficit against the Rebels.

Poole youngster Shanes had failed to score prior to heat 14 when he passed Jake Allen at the back for a 4-2 that finally put King’s Lynn ahead after six straight shared heats had kept the overall scores tied.

From there, the Stars needed only another 3-3 and Cook duly obliged by taking a third chequered flag in five outings, avenging his earlier beating by flying Rebel Josh Grajczonek.

“Craig ripped us apart while riding for Belle Vue last Wednesday and I booked him straight after,” revealed Allitt. “He has been riding well all season so it was an easy choice and one that helped us out a lot.

“But we also have to mention James Shanes as well. It was a difficult night for him but his pass for a 4-2 set us up perfectly for heat 15.

“It changed the dynamic of the meeting at a crucial stage. We went into that last race two up and defending what we had rather than having to push to get something out of it.

“It was the perfect answer to losing at home. Most of the boys scored well and everyone gave their all. It was a big team effort and I was very pleased to get our first away win.”

Holder, who scored six points in Saturday’s opening round of the Grand Prix series, and Josh Bailey are set to return for Monday’s trip to Wolverhampton (May 1, 6pm). Kai Huckenbeck is riding in Germany and will be replaced by Daniel Halsey at Monmore Green.

SOMERSET 44: Josh Grajczonek 13, Patrick Hougaard 8+3, Charles Wright 7, Jake Allen 6+2, Jan Graversen 5+2, Paul Starke 4, Rohan Tungate 1.

KING’S LYNN 46: Craig Cook 13, Robert Lambert 10+1, Kai Huckenbeck 9+1, Troy Batchelor 9, Lewis Rose 4+1, James Shanes 1, Nicklas Porsing 0.