King’s Lynn Stars pull plug on Wolves clash

Keith Chapman has revealed he wasn’t prepared to take a risk by going ahead with tonight’s King’s Lynn speedway Premiership clash with Wolverhampton.

The Trucks R Us Stars owner pulled the plug on the clash at 2pm after rain at the Adrian Flux Arena and the possibility of more to follow.

And he said: “After the events of a fortnight ago and what happened with the riders I’m petrified about it happening again.

“We had our biggest ever meeting sponsor lined up tonight with corporate entertaining and there’s no way I was going to risk riders arriving and not fancying the conditions again.

“It’s something I am simply not prepared to do ever again. If I believe conditions may be even slightly tricky I will cancel because of the attitude of some top flight riders.

“I’d like to apologise to everyone but this is the way I feel right now. We will, of course, look for alternative dates and I will race every night of the week if I have to in order to get our fixtures completed.

“I hope the timing of the postponement has minimised inconvenience.

“This is a time when everyone connected with the club needs to show how much they want the sport as soon as we resume racing at home.”