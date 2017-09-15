King’s Lynn Stars racer Jorgensen faces Premiership Riders test

King’s Lynn Stars racer Thomas Jorgensen faces one of the biggest meetings of his career in Saturday’s Premiership Riders’ Championship (7.30).

The Dane will represent Lynn alongside Robert Lambert at the National Speedway Stadium.

Jorgensen will head to Manchester high on confidence after scoring 9+2 points in Wednesday’s narrow home defeat to Rye House in the final Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars meeting of the SGB Premiership campaign.

And despite facing tough competition against a star-studded field featuring the top two riders from all eight Premiership clubs, he is optimistic he can rise to the challenge.

“I’ll just try to treat it like any other meeting,” Jorgensen said. “It’s top riders there but it’s a track I like and where I did well with King’s Lynn, so I’ll have a decent idea what setup to use and I’ll try to do my best.

“It’s nice to get the chance to ride in a meeting like this. Anything can happen, and if I have my gating gloves on it will be fine.

“I know I have the speed, and if I can get out the starts it will make my life a lot easier. It will be hard, they’re all good out the start at that level, but I’m going in with a positive frame of mind and plenty of confidence.”