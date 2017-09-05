King’s Lynn Stars reveal new date for final meeting

King’s Lynn Speedway Lynn will bring the curtain down on a turbulent season next Wednesday.

The Trucks R Us Stars have reached agreement with Rye House for their final meeting of the season at the Adrian Flux Arena – and club owner Keith Chapman has confirmed he’s already making plans for next season.

He said: “Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong in recent weeks and, I’ll be honest, I can’t wait for the season to end now!

“I just want to get our fixtures done and then start again with a blank sheet of paper, although there is possibility we may have an announcement to make next Wednesday at the stadium.

“I would urge everyone with King’s Lynn Speedway at heart to come along for this final meeting of the season and show your support for the club.”

Team news will be updated closer to the time and the club are awaiting more news on Josh Auty after his nasty crash at Wolverhampton.

The club also send best wishes to guest rider Tom Perry who has arm and rib injuries as a consequence of the same incident.