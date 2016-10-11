King’s Lynn Stars rider Iversen so close to first title

King’s Lynn Stars number one Niels-Kristian Iversen again came agonisingly close to an Elite League Riders’ Championship victory at Coventry on Saturday.

Danish star Iversen had to settle for another runners-up position as Fredrik Lindgren took the title in an exciting final race.

Iversen was clearly amongst the contenders throughout the meeting and looked in prime position to head straight through as he picked up 11 points from his first four rides, only dropping one to Adam Ellis, a shock Heat 1 victor.

After Heat 16 Iversen and Edward Kennett led the meeting, but when they met in Heat 19 Iversen ran a shock last place as he found himself stuck on the inside against Kennett, Kyle Newman and Rohan Tungate.

That handed Lindgren a path to the Final on 12 points along with Kennett on 14, but Iversen joined them by winning the semi-final ahead of home man Chris Harris.

In the Final, Iversen went off the outside gate and contested the first bend strongly with Lindgren, which briefly allowed Harris the chance to lead.

Lindgren and Iversen went either side of the Bees rider but it was Lindgren who established himself at the front with Iversen’s efforts to catch him proving unsuccessful.

Iversen said: “I think it’s the fourth time I’ve been runner-up in this meeting and I’ve never won it, but what you can do? Second is the first loser, but it’s still better than third.

“It’s not easy to win, everybody is going for it and it all comes down to the Final where it’s all or nothing. Obviously it’s disappointing because I came here to win.”

There was also frustration for the Stars’ other representative Robert Lambert, who needed a second place from his last ride to reach the semi-final but lost out to Patrick Hougaard and Scott Nicholls in Heat 20.

That left him as one of three riders on eight points, and although both Lambert and Danny King had won a race apiece, it was King who went through by virtue of having two second places to Lambert’s one.