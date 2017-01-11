King’s Lynn Stars rider Lambert lands deal with Polish side Lublin

King’s Lynn Stars’ brilliant youngster Robert Lambert will be one of the busiest speedway riders in the world next season - after landing a deal with Polish side Lublin.

Norfolk ace Lambert tried to link up with a club in Poland last season but his commitments with second tier British club Newcastle on Sundays ruled him out.

The Foulsham-based rider has now got his wish and will ride for Lublin who stage home meetings on Saturdays.

He said: “I decided to ride in Poland to improve myself.

“Last year I tried to find a club in Poland but dates didn’t fit together as I was racing for Newcastle on Sundays.

“However this year I found a club who is willing to cooperate with me and which is racing on Saturdays. I am really looking forward to finally race in Poland.”

Lambert is relishing the prospect of another season in Stars colours where he will link up with 2012 world champion Chris Holder.

He said: “It’s the fourth year in a row riding for King’s Lynn

“I know the track and I really enjoy riding on there. I hope the team and me will be able to improve.”

Lambert will again link up with Newcastle and also has a squad place with Swedish club Masarna where he is hoping to earn selection for more meetings in 2017. They also include former world champion Tai Woffinden.

“Sweden is hard, the same as Poland you need to ride good to get picked,” he said.

“They have a squad system and you are never sure if they let you race or not.

“That’s why I hope I will be able to ride more than last year and to improve myself – I will give everything to make this happen.”

* A reminder that British Speedway chairman and Lynn supremo Keith Chapman will take questions from supporters ahead of the 2017 season.

Chapman will be in the hot seat in a special ‘Question Time’ Speedway GB Facebook Live show at noon, Friday, January 20. Fans are urged to send in their questions.

Supporters can fire their questions across in advance via facebook.com/speedwaygb or by Tweeting @speedwaygb using the #askkeith hashtag.

* The Aussie summer got even hotter for Lynn’s Troy Batchelor when his bike burst into flames in Mildura on Saturday in the Australian Championship second round. He scored 8 points.

Batchelor Tweeted: “Bad nitro mix in that one.”