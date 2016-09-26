King’s Lynn Stars rider Lambert tipped for title

British Youth speedway boss Neil Vatcher is backing King’s Lynn Stars teenager Robert Lambert to become World Under-21 Champion in Poland next month.

Lambert (pictured) scored 11 points in the second round of the series in Pardubice last Friday, meaning he is level with Australian star Max Fricke, whilst Krystian Pieszczek is only one point behind.

The deciding round takes place at Gdansk on Sunday, October 2.

Vatcher said of the 18-year-old: “Robert worked extremely hard for his points in Czecho and was chasing the set-up all night. Of course at these World Finals there are no easy races, and even though at one point it looked as if he would do enough to reach the Final his 11-point tally takes him in to the last round in joint first place, which gives him a great chance.”

GB’s Josh Bates heads to Gdansk in eighth place, and therefore has a top six finish within range, after both he and Adam Ellis scored five points at Pardubice.

The King’s Lynn Young Stars had a 55-35 home success over Rye House (report and table, see page 110).

The Young Stars are next in National League action at Eastbourne tomorrow, where Mildenhall’s Connor Coles will take the guest booking at No.1.