King’s Lynn Stars rider Rose scores five in British Final

King’s Lynn Stars No.2 Lewis Rose enjoyed a dream start to the British Speedway Final on Monday, but he could not quite follow that up.

The Gedney Drove End based rider held off former Grand Prix ace and British stalwart Chris Harris to win Heat two at the Integro British Championship Final at Belle Vue.

Another last place for Rose in an exciting Heat 15 meant his semi-final hopes were over.

But Rose ended his night on a high note with a terrific battle for second with Paul Starke in Heat 20. He finished with five points.

Scoring the same amount of points as Rose was ex-Lynn team mate Lewis Kerr, from Heacham, at the National Speedway Stadium.

RESULTS

QUALIFYING SCORERS: Craig Cook 14, Steve Worrall 11, Ben Barker 11, Rory Schlein 10, Danny King 10, Scott Nicholls 10, Richie Worrall 9, Chris Harris 9, Richard Lawson 9, Paul Starke 6, Lewis Kerr 5, Lewis Rose 5, Kyle Howarth 4, Stuart Robson 4, Jason Garrity 3, Carl Wilkinson 0, Jack Smith (res) 0, Andy Mellish (res) 0.

SEMI-FINAL: Barker, Schlein, Nicholls, King.

GRAND FINAL: Cook, S.Worrall, Schlein, Barker.