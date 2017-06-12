King’s Lynn Stars riders named in Speedway World Cup squads

King’s Lynn Stars riders have been named in the 2017 Monster Energy FIM Speedway 10-man World Cup squads.

Great Britain opens its campaign wearing yellow helmets on home shale in Event 1 at Lynn on July 1.

Former SGP riders Chris Harris and Scott Nicholls are joined by British champion Danny King, Lynn Stars hero Robert Lambert, Craig Cook, brothers Steven and Richie Worrall, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis and Josh Bates.

The Lions face long-time rivals Australia in white, whose squad is spearheaded by SGP icons Jason Doyle and Lynn’s Chris Holder. The Stars’ former World Championship rider Troy Batchelor is selected, along with World Under-21 champion Max Fricke and national champion Sam Masters.

World Under-21 finalists Brady Kurtz and Jack Holder complete the squad, along with Josh Grajczonek, Nick Morris and Rohan Tungate.

The Czech Republic heads to the Adrian Flux Arena in red with a squad led by shooting star Vaclav Milik. He joins forces with Josef Franc, Matej Kus, Eduard Krcmar, Hynek Stichauer, Tomas Suchanek, Zdenek Holub, Ondrej Smetana and Patrik Mikel.

The USA completes the line up for Event 1 in blue, with Ricky Wells leading a youthful squad, featuring Giovanni Manzares, Broc Nicol, Luke Becker, Aaron Fox, Dillon Ruml and Young Stars team manager Scott Campos.

The action then moves to Sweden for Event 2 at Vastervik on July 4, where the hosts can call on World Championship challenger Fredrik Lindgren and his SGP rival Antonio Lindback as they race in red.

They are joined by former world No.2 Andreas Jonsson, Vastervik favourite Peter Ljung, Jacob Thorssell, Linus Sundstrom, Kim Nilsson, Joel Kling and Kenny Wennerstam, with former Finnish international Timo Lahti switching allegiances to complete the side.

National champion Niels-Kristian Iversen spearheads a Danish squad, also featuring former SGP riders Kenneth Bjerre, Michael Jepsen Jensen, Peter Kildemand and Hans Andersen.

The in-form Leon Madsen, Mikkel Michelsen, Anders Thomsen and juniors Patrick Hansen and Frederik Jakobsen complete team manager Hans Nielsen’s list as the Danes ride in white.

Russian rocket Emil Sayfutdinov leads his country’s squad for Vastervik, backed up by brothers Grigorii and Artem Laguta.

Viktor Kulakov, Renat Gafurov, Andrei Kudriashov, Vadim Tarasenko, Sergei Logachov, Vladimir Borodulin and Gleb Chugunov are also in contention for a team that will wear yellow.

The winners of the qualifying round in Riga on June 25, featuring Latvia, Germany, Italy and France, complete the line up and don blue helmets in Vastervik.

Each national team coach must now whittle their 10-man squad down to four riders plus one under-21 rider a week before Event 1, with no changes permitted to the line-up for the duration of the tournament, unless a rider is forced out due to medical reasons.

Reigning champions Poland name all four of their FIM Speedway Grand Prix riders, Patryk Dudek, Maciej Janowski, Piotr Pawlicki and Bartosz Zmarzlik, as they prepare for the Monster Energy SWC Final at Leszno on July 8.

They also list a host of former SWC gold medallists – six-time winner Jaroslaw Hampel, Piotr Protasiewicz and Janusz Kolodziej, plus Przemyslaw Pawlicki, and FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship finalists Maksym Drabik and Bartosz Smektala.

MONSTER ENERGY FIM SPEEDWAY WORLD CUP SQUADS

EVENT 1, JULY 1, KING’S LYNN

GREAT BRITAIN (YELLOW): Craig Cook, Josh Bates, Adam Ellis, Chris Harris, Kyle Howarth, Danny King, Robert Lambert, Scott Nicholls, Richie Worrall, Steven Worrall. Team Manager: Alun Rossiter.

AUSTRALIA (WHITE): Troy Batchelor, Jason Doyle, Max Fricke, Josh Grajczonek, Chris Holder, Jack Holder, Brady Kurtz, Sam Masters, Nick Morris, Rohan Tungate. Team Manager: Mark Lemon.

CZECH REPUBLIC (RED): Vaclav Milik, Josef Franc, Matej Kus, Eduard Krcmar, Hynek Stichauer, Tomas Suchanek, Zdenek Holub, Ondrej Smetana, Patrik Mikel. Team Manager: Milan Spinka.

USA (BLUE): Ricky Wells, Luke Becker, Giovanni Manzares, Broc Nicol, Dillon Ruml, Aaron Fox, Scott Campos. Team Manager: Lance King.

FINAL, JULY 8, LESZNO.