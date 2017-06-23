King’s Lynn Stars riding for pride in cup return at Wolves

King’s Lynn team boss Dale Allitt says his troops will be riding for pride on Monday in the second leg of their Knockout Cup tie at Wolverhampton.

The Stars are 18 points behind from the home leg which took place last week − although Lynn were missing three riders on that occasion.

Allitt said: “Wolves will be tough in the second leg of the cup. We will need to go out there and do ourselves justice.

“It’s also valuable for set-ups for when we go back (in the league on August 14).

“You know, at the end of the day, like I said before, they’re professional athletes and they’ve got professional pride.

“Nobody goes out to lose. We’ll be going there to put a performance in and do ourselves justice a little bit.

“Last week was difficult. We weren’t with a full team and we suffered with that. Things have changed around so we’ll see where we are on Monday.”

He is unsure who the Stars will take to Monmore Green as a guest for the injured Simon Lambert since Allitt is saying the complex rules are making it a nightmare for a team manager: “It’s still rumbling on at the moment because of, as I’ve said previously, the situation with the three-point riders,” he added.

“We’ll need to see what’s going on with that.”

Allitt admitted the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars were bitterly disappointed to suffer a second home defeat to Belle Vue on Wednesday as they were left to rue a poor start to the meeting, going 7-11 down after three heats and 25-35 behind after 10.

“It was a fine meeting. I genuinely thought we could nick it, but we didn’t,” Allitt said.

“In Heat 13 it seemed the momentum was with us.

“I thought we should have got something out of Heat 14.

“It changed the emphasis on Heat 15 when we then needed to get something out of it.

“It was all about gating tonight, and in Heat 15 we didn’t do that.

“We showed a lot of character to fight back from 10 points down.

“The black and white helmet worked well and we got a good result in Heat 13 which put us right back in it.

“But it just wasn’t quite enough in the end, and it makes it twice as disappointing to lose it in the last race after coming from so far behind.

“We were outgated a bit early on, and a couple of riders changed things with their bikes which meant we came into it later on, but we just left ourselves a bit too much to do.

“What we’ll do now is what we always do, we’ll regroup and move forward ahead of the second leg of our cup tie at Wolverhampton on Monday and our away meeting in the Premiership at Belle Vue next Wednesday.”