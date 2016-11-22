King’s Lynn Stars set soon to name first signing

King’s Lynn Stars are piecing together their team for next season – and they are planning to unveil their first signing within the next week.

Stars bosses have been working hard behind the scenes to get their targets ahead of the rebranded SGB Premiership.

And they’ll be announcing more team news when they meet supporters at the Adrian Flux Arena for a winter talk-in on Friday, December 16.

Promoter Keith Chapman (pictured) said: “I’m aware teams have been announcing riders but we prefer to have the majority of our work done before saying anything in public.

“We’ve now got the majority of our team in place, it’s just a matter of finalising arrangements with riders before we make our plans public.

“There’s a lot of hard work gone in behind the scenes and we expect to issue a further update later this week.

“We also look forward to meeting up with fans at the stadium on December 16 to bring everyone up to date.”