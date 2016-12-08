King’s Lynn Stars set to unveil team to fans

King’s Lynn Stars fans will get first news of more signings for the 2017 SGB Premiership season next week.

Stars bosses have been working hard on team building since they unveiled Kai Huckenbeck and Nicklas Porsing last week.

Now they are set to bring more news to supporters when the club host a special winter talk-in at the Adrian Flux Arena next Friday, December 16, at 7.30.

Co-promoter Rob Lyon (pictured) said: “We’re looking forward to a good turnout of supporters next week.

“We feel it’s only fair that the fans get to hear more news first and we look forward to seeing everyone.

“We’re still trying to tie a few loose ends up on some issues but hopefully by next Friday everything will be in place. If we cannot announce the rest of the team, we will certainly be in a position to announce some riders.

“I’d urge Stars fans to get along early to get a good seat, it should be a good night.”

Riders connected with Lynn have also secured spots in other leagues. Robert Lambert and Lewis Rose are back at SGB Championship side Newcastle Diamonds, while former skipper Rory Schlein has joined Ipswich.

2017 FIM SPEEDWAY GRAND PRIX CALENDAR

April 29: Slovenian FIM Speedway Grand Prix (Krsko). May 13: Warsaw FIM Speedway GP of Poland (Warsaw). May 27: Latvian FIM Speedway GP (Daugavpils). June 10: Czech Republic FIM Speedway GP (Prague). June 24: Kjærgaard Danish FIM Speedway GP (Horsens). July 22: Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway GP (Cardiff). August 12: Swedish FIM Speedway GP (Malilla). August 26: Gorzow FIM Speedway GP of Poland (Gorzow). September 9: German FIM Speedway GP (Teterow). September 23: Stockholm FIM Speedway GP (Stockholm). October 7: Torun FIM Speedway GP of Poland (Torun). October 28: QBE Insurance Australian FIM Speedway GP (Melbourne).