King’s Lynn Stars sign club asset Simon Lambert

King’s Lynn have moved to sign club asset Simon Lambert ahead of Wednesday’s SGB Premiership clash with Swindon.

The 28-year-old Lambert, who celebrated his Testimonial at the Adrian Flux Arena earlier this season, takes the team place recently vacated by Josh Bailey, who is taking time out of the sport.

Lambert is no stranger to the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars having had recent spells in the senior side in both 2014 and 2016, with the latest move being made possible by his drop in average for his SGB Championship club Peterborough.

Stars boss Dale Allitt said: “We’ve made no secret of the fact that we’d already been looking for a rider to share that position with Josh, that’s been very much an ongoing issue.

“Simon knows King’s Lynn very well, and he knows the tracks in the Premiership very well too. When you look at the reserves in most cases, I’m sure he’ll be one of the stronger No.7s in the league.

“Although he’s found things difficult so far this season, ironically up until his crash up at Berwick last weekend he was starting to come into the form that we know he’s capable of.

“We know we’ve struggled at the bottom end and we’ve made several attempts to try and rectify that, including virtually agreeing terms with a rider only to see him then get injured!

“Simon will make his debut against Swindon, that’s all been confirmed by the relevant authorities, but we’ll still be looking at bringing someone in to share the role with him.

“Simon will miss three meetings as it stands, but I always think it’s healthy to have a bit of competition anyway. We would have intended to use both Josh and Simon in that role to create that competition, so that’s still the plan to bring someone else in to help cover that role.”