King’s Lynn Stars sign Danny Ayres at reserve

King’s Lynn Stars have moved to sign all-action racer Danny Ayres (pictured) at reserve.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars have quickly snapped the 30-year-old speedway rider up following his release by Leicester on Thursday.

Ayres will share the No.7 role with currently injured Star Simon Lambert and is set to make his debut in the Knockout Cup tie at Wolverhampton on Monday (7.30).

Team boss Dale Allitt said: “When we saw Leicester had let Danny go, it didn’t take us too long to decide we wanted him at The Adrian Flux Arena.

“Danny’s points didn’t reflect his efforts at all for Leicester but we feel he can showcase his talents with us at King’s Lynn.

“He’s a truly dedicated racer who loves his speedway and I think he’ll be a hit with the fans as well.

“He’s a true showman who engages with the supporters, his celebrations are entertaining to say the least and I think he’ll enjoy himself being a part of our club.

“Our intention from day one was to job share the No.7 role – and now we can finally do that when Simon returns from injury whenever that may be.

“Danny is spending plenty of time on the bike as he rides for Redcar in the Championship and Cradley in the National League too and hopefully that will benefit him when he comes to ride for us in the Premiership.”