King’s Lynn Stars skipper Lambert picks up GB dozen

King’s Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert picked up 12 points for Great Britain on Saturday in their World Under-21 Team Cup semi-final in Pocking.

Lambert and Swindon’s Adam Ellis both won two speedway races and had three second places at the German venue as their side finished as runners-up on the day, seven points behind winners Australia.

But their 40-point total, backed up by solid points from Josh Bates and Dan Bewley, was still a good one in a competition where the best second-placed team also qualifies for the Final.

With the opposition below them coming exclusively from Germany – Russia did not compete as planned – GB were able to rack up a strong total, with the other semi-final in Denmark being abandoned after ten races due to the weather. The result from that meeting stood with the hosts on 24 points, whilst second-placed Sweden had 17.

The Final takes place at Rybnik in Poland on September 2.

Lambert said: “I scored 12 points and the team got second place. I’m really happy with how the boys did – would have liked a win though!”

Scores, Australia 47: Brady Kurtz 15, Max Fricke 15, Jack Holder 10, Josh Pickering 7. GB 40: Robert Lambert 12, Adam Ellis 12, Josh Bates 9, Dan Bewley 7, Ellis Perks dnr. Germany I 33: Michael Hartel 16, Lukas Fienhage 6, Richard Geyer (res) 6, Dominik Moser 5, Sandro Wassermann 0. Germany II 2: Niels O Wessel 2, Josef Nebauer 0, Marius Hillebrand 0.