King’s Lynn Stars snap up Jorgensen to replace injured Porsing

King’s Lynn Stars have snapped up Danish racer Thomas Jorgensen – who is set to make his debut in Wednesday’s (June 21) home SGB Premiership clash with play-off rivals Belle Vue.

Subject to BSPA approval, Jorgensen will come into the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars’ side as a replacement for injured fellow countryman Nicklas Porsing.

The 24-year-old Jorgensen rides for Workington in the SGB Championship and has scored solidly in the Comets’ No.5 race-jacket so far this season. He also has brief top-flight experience from a spell with Wolverhampton back in 2012.

Porsing faces four to six weeks on the sidelines with a fracture to his foot and torn muscle from a crash in Sweden last week.

And Stars boss Dale Allitt admits the Stars had to make this move as a matter of urgency with Porsing’s average set to drop later this week.

Jorgensen therefore comes into the team on his Championship average of 7.30, which ironically takes the Stars exactly to the 50.00 limit which remains in place until Thursday.

Riders have thus far in 2017 been declared into Premiership teams on their Championship averages due to the sport’s ‘re-set’ last winter, but that period ends this week with new top-flight figures to be issued.

Allitt said: “Thomas is doing well at Workington in a tough riding position, and he’s used to riding big tracks also from his time with Berwick.

“He’s a good trapper, and that should stand him in good stead for racing in the Premiership, so we look forward to welcoming him into the team.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation with Nick because we couldn’t afford to let him drop to reserve whilst he’s injured.

“We saw last week against Wolverhampton what can happen if you have to use guests at reserve, and making this move protects the team rather than having to run with guests where the options are very limited. It was obvious that we couldn’t allow that to happen.

“So we’ve been looking at things since last week, knowing that the new averages would be coming into effect as long as Swindon raced on Thursday.

“We could have used rider-replacement on Wednesday, but then on Thursday morning Nick’s average drops even though our team total will be over 42 (the new limit), so we couldn’t actually strengthen up.

“We’ve had to do this without the knowledge of what’s actually going to happen going forward with any conversion between the two leagues.

“We know that Nick’s going to be on 4.69 but we don’t know what conversion we would have to play with for a guest, and we had to make a decision in the best interests of the team.”

The decisions taken this week over conversion rates will still be of interest to the Stars as they look to secure regular cover for the injured Simon Lambert.

They hope to be able to introduce another new rider to the squad for next Monday’s KO Cup trip to Wolverhampton pending the outcome of those talks at BSPA level.