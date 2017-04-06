King’s Lynn Stars start season in fine fashion

The Lynn Stars welcomed in a new era for the club by brushing aside Premiership newcomers Somerset 53-37 at the Adrian Flux Arena.

There was plenty of focus on former world champion Chris Holder on his Stars debut, but this was a solid all-round performance from Dale Allitt’s men.

And whilst there will be tougher tests to come, you cannot ignore the impressive skills of the revamped Lynn side.

Stars were handed the perfect start when Aussie ace Rohan Tungate fell in the opening heat and Holder teamed up with Lewis Rose for a maximum.

In front of a bumper crowd, Lynn went on to dominate the meeting with Troy Batchelor – who spent last season fighting his way back from shoulder surgery – laying a marker down with a string of race wins.

Batchelor was at his brilliant best and romped to a string of wins to delight the ‘Trucks R Us’ Stars fans, who returned in big numbers after a frustrating 2016.

Somerset are newly promoted to the Premiership, but they still have fine riders and their cause was hardy helped with Josh Grajczonek’s withdrawal through a hand injury.

Stars co-promoter Rob Lyon said: “It was a really pleasing night in so many ways.

“The team were solid which is good to see, it was always important to kick the season off in a positive way and the boys have done that.

“I’d also like to thank the fans, we had a very healthy opening crowd and we hope they continue to support us for the rest of the season. A pleasing night.”

King’s Lynn continue their Premiership programme at home to Rye House on Good Friday – but the Young Stars face reigning champions Birmingham in a National League clash at home next Wednesday.

Lynn Stars 53: Troy Batchelor 13+1, Robert Lambert 10, Lewis Rose 9+2, Chris Holder 7, Kai Huckenbeck 6+1, Nicklas Porsing 5+1, Josh Bailey 3.

Somerset Rebels 37: Patrick Hougaard 12+1, Charles Wright 9, Paul Starke 7, Jake Allen 6, Jan Graversen 2+1, Rohan Tungate 1, Josh Grajczonek 0.