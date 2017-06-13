King’s Lynn Stars Supporters Club trips include Cardiff GP

King’s Lynn Speedway Supporters Club are holding some forthcoming away trips.

The minibus trip to Belle Vue for the Stars’ away meeting on Wednesday, June 28 has four places available. It leaves at 2pm from Hardwick Tesco car park. The cost is £16 for members and £19 for non members.

The coach trip to the Speedway GP in Cardiff is on Saturday, July 22. There are 18 seats left. It leaves Hardwick Tesco car park at 7.30am. The cost is £28 for members and £33 for non-members.

If interested telephone or text Theresa Carman on 07766 768359 to book a seat.