King’s Lynn Stars up into top four with Rye House win

King’s Lynn Stars moved up a spot into the SGB Premiership top four with a hard-fought 49-41 win over Rye House at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday.

The Trucks R Us Stars trailed by four points after five races and were forced to dig deep against the top-flight newcomers.

But they demonstrated plenty of character to cancel out a 15-point maximum from Rockets’ man Chris Harris.

And co-promoter Rob Lyon, who stepped in for Dale Allitt as team boss due to illness, was delighted with the effort shown by his side.

Said Lyon: “It was a hard-fought, workmanlike performance and we were delighted to get the three points.

“There was some excellent racing and to be fair Rye House probably deserved a point because they were right in it until the end.

“Obviously from our point of view it was important to not only get the three points ourselves but to stop them getting anything as well.

“As a play-off rival that one point could be crucial, so we were pleased to square off that final race and seal the win by eight points.”

Troy Batchelor and Robert Lambert both notched double figures for the hosts, whilst No.1 Chris Holder also scored a solid 7+1.

He combined with Lewis Rose for a timely 5-1 to draw them level in heat six as Rose went unbeaten by an opposing rider in his first three outings.

With reserve Kai Huckenbeck having a major impact at reserve and Nicklas Porsing also contributing some important points, the Stars came away with an excellent three points.

They will be back in action as they host Swindon at the Adrian Flux Arena next Wednesday, May 31 (7.30).

Lynn: Troy Batchelor 11, Robert Lambert 10+1, Kai Huckenbeck 9+1, Lewis Rose 8+1, Chris Holder 7+1, Nicklas Porsing 4+1, Josh Bailey 0.

Rye House: Chris Harris 15, Ricky Wells 6+1, Scott Nicholls 6, Ellis Perks 5+2, Stuart Robson 5, Edward Kennett 3+1, Rob Branford 1.