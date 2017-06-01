King’s Lynn Stars up to second after doing Swindon double

King’s Lynn Stars moved up to second in the SGB Premiership after Wednesday’s (May 31) 52-41 win over Swindon at The Adrian Flux Arena.

It’s a fourth straight victory for the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars who have started to demonstrate their true capabilities in recent weeks.

But despite being the first side this season to send Swindon back to Wiltshire empty handed, Stars team boss Dale Allitt still reckons there is plenty to come from his side.

“For the first time in a while we didn’t fall behind and we actually put ourselves on the front foot for a change,” Allitt said.

“There were positives for everyone in the end to take out of the night but for me the big difference was in the No.7 position for us.

“Simon Lambert has come back in to the side tonight and done remarkably well for his first one back.

“A heat two 5-1 for us has been a rarity, but hopefully the one we managed tonight was just the first of many.

“All of the riders are still yet to fire on the same night - and when they do someone out there is in for on hell of a tough night.

“The more we get dialled in as a team, I can only see us getting better and better week by week, especially at home.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’re really pleased because it’s another important three points for us. But there’s even more still to come!”

Troy Batchelor enjoyed another fine night against his former employers as he joined skipper Robert Lambert at the top of the Lynn scorechart.

The 2012 World Champion Chris Holder secured classy back-to-back race wins on his way to paid double figures while Simon Lambert did his job and more at reserve by getting the better of at least one Swindon rider in each outing.

Lewis Rose grew stronger and stronger as the meeting went on while Kai Huckenbeck provided another useful contribution at reserve.

After suffering two last places before being taken out of his third ride, Nicklas Porsing signed off his night with just the right attitude as he showed great character to come out and win heat 12 at a crucial stage of the meeting.

The Stars travel to Wolverhampton on Monday for the first leg of their Knockout Cup tie on Monday before hosting Rye House in the SGB Premiership at the Adrian Flux Arena next Wednesday (June 7, 7.30).

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert 10+1, Troy Batchelor 10+1, Chris Holder 9+1, Lewis Rose 7+2, Simon Lambert 7+1, Kai Huckenbeck 6+2, Nicklas Porsing 3.

Swindon: Nick Morris 14, Jason Doyle 12, Adam Ellis 7, Zach Wajtknecht 3, David Bellego 3, Bradley Wilson-Dean 2, James Sarjeant 0.