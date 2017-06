Tonight’s (Wednesday, June 7) speedway meeting between the King’s Lynn Stars and Rye House has been postponed.

The club stated a few minutes ago: “Due to adverse weather conditions at the Adrian Flux Arena tonight’s meeting with Rye House has been postponed.

“A new date is to be arranged and we hope this early decision minimises inconvenience.”

Lynn suffered their second postponement in three days as Monday’s trip to Wolves was rained off.