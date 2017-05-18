King’s Lynn Stars want to keep momentum going at Swindon

King’s Lynn Stars boss Dale Allitt wants his side to take momentum from last week’s last gasp win over Leicester into tonight’s trip to Swindon (Thursday, 7.30).

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars head to The Abbey Stadium high on confidence after fighting back from an eight point deficit against the Lions to seal a 48-42 victory.

Allitt believes it was important that his riders highlighted their grit and determination in that result and says points on the road are going to be crucial.

“I was proud of the team in the end against Leicester because we showed some good qualities, we didn’t panic and we dug deep for the win,” said Allitt.

“We have to use that to our advantage now and we’re hoping we can go to Swindon, give them a good run for their money and come away with some more league points.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do that either; Troy (Batchelor) and Lewis (Rose) used to ride for the Robins and know the track very well and Chris (Holder) and Robert (Lambert) always seem to score some very useful points at The Abbey.

“If they can deliver the points we’re expecting and the other riders can chip in with a few too, then we stand a good chance of getting a result.

“We’ve got three straight home league fixtures after this trip and if we could go into that run with a positive result on the road behind us, then we’d give ourselves a great chance of moving our way up the table.”

The Stars are at full strength while Swindon hand a debut to Austrian racer Dany Gappmaier at reserve.

Swindon: Jason Doyle, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Adam Ellis, David Bellego, Nick Morris, Dany Gappmaier, Zach Wajtknecht.

Stars: Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Nicklas Porsing, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Josh Bailey.