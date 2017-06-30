King’s Lynn takes to the world stage

Last week, King’s Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert was lining up with Chris Holder and was a team mate of Troy Batchelor, trying to beat opposite number Craig Cook.

Tomorrow, Lambert aims to join Great Britain captain Cook in trying to beat Australians Holder and Batchelor at the World Cup in front of thousands of fans at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Lambert, who suffered a shoulder injury and broke his wrist when riding for Newcastle on Sunday, hopes to be fit as Great Britain face Australia, Czech Republic and the USA, in event one of the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup at Lynn (7pm).

Speedway riders are friends and colleagues one minute and bitter rivals at the highest level the next.

Lynn team boss Dale Allitt believes this is not an issue among elite riders and said: “They ride on Sunday in Poland, Tuesday in Sweden, obviously in this country as well.

“They all ride in the same teams or in different teams. It won’t make any difference, you know, at the end of the day they put on their helmets and they’re racers.

“Okay, you can be racing for a team, but they’re all pretty focused, they’re professional athletes.

“They will make sure thay are fully switched on, whatever they do.”

Allitt believes that Lambert will learn from last year’s experience.

“You need to remember Robert has just turned 19,” said Allitt.

“He is very, very talented and one of the world’s best riders. But equally, he is 19. It’s all about experience, about growing as a rider, growing as a person.

“People look back at what they were doing when they were 19 and they didn’t have the weight of the country on their shoulders - and he has.

“But he’ll learn from last year, he learns from everything, whether it is good nights, bad nights, he always learns and improves.”

Allitt added that the flagship event returning to the Adrian Flux Arena is testament to the club’s owners: “It’s fantastic for King’s Lynn,” he said.

“It’s a credit to Buster and Cheryl (Chapman) - everything they have done here. It’s fabulous. They’ve added something year on year to make it better.

“Since the last World Cup we’ve had the VIP suite put in. It’s good for corporates, it’s good for fans. Viewing is good. The track is still one of the best in the world.”

Great Britain are out to build on the silver medal they won at Manchester last summer, their best performance since they finished second in 2004.

The winners earn a spot in the final at Leszno, Poland, next Saturday, July 8, with the second and third-placed teams going to a Race Off on July 7.

Confirmed line-ups

Czech Republic (Red): 1 Matej Kus, 2 Vaclav Milik, 3 Josef Franc, 4 Hynek Stichauer, 5 Eduard Krcmar (U21).

USA (Blue): 1 Ricky Wells, 2 Gino Manzares, 3 Luke Becker, 4 Dillon Ruml, 5 Broc Nicol (U21).

Australia (White): 1 Jason Doyle, 2 Chris Holder, 3 Nick Morris, 4 Troy Batchelor, 5 Max Fricke (U21).

Great Britain (Yellow): 1 Steve Worrall, 2 Craig Cook, 3 Chris Harris, 4 Robert Lambert, 5 Adam Ellis (U21).