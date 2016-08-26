King’s Lynn teen Josh bags England U17 call-up for Euros in Spain

Josh Horn from the King’s Lynn Roller Hockey Club has been selected to play for the England Under 17 team at this year’s European Championships.

Josh is 16 years old and is a student at Downham Market Academy.

This year’s European Championships take place in Mieres, Spain, between September 4 and 10.

The England squad fly out to Portugal on Sunday for six days’ preparation then travel by coach to Spain to take part in the championship.

The team have the honour of playing in the opening game against the host nation which takes place directly after the opening ceremony.

Josh has been picked as vice-captain for the tournament.

Josh has played roller hockey for the Lynn club since the age of 6 .

Two years ago Josh started on the road to the Championships with the England Development Squad. This involves monthly training weekends in Peterborough, playing competitive matches in the senior national leagues and training trips to Portugal where the game is played at a professional level.

The England team make regular trips to Feira just north of Porto where they train on full size rinks and compete against Portuguese clubs gaining valuable experience.